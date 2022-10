Siemens wins over Manjit Sohi, Dave Pellikaan and Troy Gaspar

Ross Siemens, shown at Matsqui Centennial Auditorium on election night, has been elected Abbotsford’s newest mayor. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Ross Siemens has been named Abbotsford’s newest mayor.

The former city councillor took top spot in the municipal election with 16,037 votes to second-place finisher Manjit Sohi, who had 7,705 votes.

The other candidates, Dave Pellikaan and Troy Gaspar, had 627 and 529 votes respectively.

Siemens takes over from former mayor Henry Braun, who opted not to seek re-election this term.

More to come ….

Breaking NewsElection 2022Municipal election