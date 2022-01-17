(Pixabay)

Restrictions on B.C. gyms, food and liquor services extended; details expected Tuesday

Province has not provided details on how long the restrictions will now last

The province said that restrictions imposed last month on B.C.’s fitness facilities, food and liquor establishments, events and gatherings will be extended.

Media first noted the change when updated orders with no expiration date were posted to the provincial government’s website. There does not appear to be any other change made to the orders as of Monday (Jan. 17).

Many of the orders, including the shuttering of gyms and bars were scheduled to end at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday.

In a statement provided with the daily COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the province stated that the orders would be extended but did not say for how long. More infomation is expected to be revealed Tuesday at a briefing with provincial health officials.

Black Press Media has reached out to the province for more information.

More to come.

