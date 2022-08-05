Repeat sex offender sentenced for crime against teen in Mission

A former Abbotsford man with a history of violent sexual assaults was recently sentenced for a sexual offence in Mission.

Taylor Dueck, 27, received a one-year jail term and three years of probation after previously pleading guilty to sexual interference of a person under 16.

The offence occurred March 20, 2020 in the Hatzic area, according to the provincial court database.

Dueck was charged with the latest offence after having been released from prison on Feb. 3, 2020 after serving his full sentence – three years and seven months – for previous charges of sexual assault and assault with a weapon.

At the time of his release, the Abbotsford Police Department issued a public notice, saying Dueck would be living in Abbotsford and that he was subject to court-ordered conditions that included: not possessing or using controlled substances, abiding by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and not possessing any weapons.

A few days later, police stated that Dueck was instead living in Mission.

Parole board documents previously obtained by The Abbotsford News indicate that Dueck was responsible for the violent sexual assaults of four teenage girls in 2014.

One of those assaults resulted in Dueck being sentenced to a one-year conditional sentence (house arrest) and three years’ probation. That sentence did not begin until his release on Feb. 3, 2020.

Dueck also had other allegations of sexual improprieties that did not result in charges, including kissing a five-year-old girl, groping a nine-year-old girl while playing hide-and-seek, and threatening to post sexually explicit photos online of a girl if she did not have sex with him.

He was denied day and full parole in February 2018.

In its decision, the Parole Board of Canada said Dueck was being denied because there were “reasonable grounds” to believe that he was “likely to commit an offence causing death or serious harm to another person.”

The board noted that, although Dueck had taken sex-offender and other programs in prison, he continued to minimize his offences and was resistant to talking about them nor did he have a release plan to manage his risk in the community.



