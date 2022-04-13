Released Langley killer too dangerous for halfway houses

Jason Francis Wallace will be released after serving two-thirds of his manslaughter sentence, but no halfway house in Canada is willing to take him in due to the danger he poses. (Black Press Media files)

A Langley gang member who pleaded guilt to manslaughter won’t have to live at a halfway house on parole, because his presence would be too dangerous to staff and other residents, the Parole Board of Canada has decided.

Jason Francis Wallace, who was with the Aldergrove-based 856 gang, was released from prison earlier this year, but the Parole Board’s intention to send him to a halfway house or other supervised home hasn’t worked out.

Wallace pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2017 for killing Hells Angels gang member Robert Green in a Quonset hut on 72nd Avenue. He was sentenced to six years, nine months, and 10 days.

The Corrections Service of Canada has looked into Community-based Residential Facilities (CRF or CBRF) and Community Correctional Centres (CCCs) across Canada, and not one of them would accept Wallace as a resident, because of the danger his presence poses to staff, residents, and nearby public.

“In essence, the risk you would present to the public residing at a CRF/CCC/CBRF would be greater than the risk you would present to the public in the absence of a residency condition,” said the ruling, which was handed down on March 3 and released in April.

The Parole Board has decided that Wallace will still be released, but with his conditions modified.

Instead of being restricted to living at a CRF or CCC, he’ll be allowed to live with the general public.

However, he’ll have two new conditions imposed. One of those will be a curfew, from 7 p.m. to 8 a.m. every day, except for work or schooling, with his parole supervisor’s written agreement.

Wallace will also be banned from leaving his “supervision area” without permission of his parole supervisor, and “in consultation with the security intelligence officer.”

The decision notes Wallace may be placed under electronic monitoring, which will allow officials to track both his location and his adherence to his curfew.

Part of the specific reasons for the risk Wallace poses at a halfway house was blacked out on the Parole Board of Canada decision.

Wallace was denied parole for the killing of Green when he applied in 2020, but with two thirds of his sentence served, he’s been granted statutory release, as is standard with almost all offenders in Canada.

The killing that landed Wallace in prison took place after a drug and alcohol fuelled party in rural Langley attended by Wallace, Green, and several others.

According to the Parole Board’s release documents, Wallace grabbed a gun from the waistband of a friend and accidentally shot Green, killing him instantly. Wallace was “grossly intoxicated” at the time.

A friend of Wallace’s who had been at the scene, Shaun Clary, was found murdered and dismembered a week after Green’s death, on Langley’s Robertson Crescent. IHIT has said in the past that Clary’s killing is believed to be linked to the killing of Green.

Clary and Wallace both had ties to the Aldergrove-based 856 gang, which was allied with the Hells Angels.

Wallace is also serving a separate sentence for drug trafficking, after he was arrested in 2014 with methamphetamines, cocaine, heroin, Oxycontin pills, six cell phones, and a drug press and cocaine mold. The street value of the drugs was estimated at about about $600,000.

Wallace was already notorious in Langley before the shooting. In 2007, when he was just 18, Wallace stabbed another teenager in the chest in an unprovoked attack outside of a high school graduation house party in Brookswood. The victim suffered a collapsed lung.

