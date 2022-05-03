Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Homes are pictured in Vancouver, Tuesday, Apr 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says April home sales down

April sales were 1.5 per cent above the 10-year sales average for the month

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales in the region fell in April and returned to more historically typical levels for the month.

The board says residential home sales in the region totalled 3,232 in April, down from 4,908 in April 2021 and 4,344 homes in March 2022.

The April sales were 1.5 per cent above the 10-year sales average for the month.

REBGV chair Daniel John says the return to a more traditional pace of home sales over the last two months provides hopeful homebuyers more time to make decisions, secure financing and perform other due diligence such as home inspections.

The board says there were 6,107 detached, attached and apartment properties newly listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service in Metro Vancouver in April, down 23.1 per cent compared with April 2021 and down 8.5 per cent compared with March 2022.

The sales came as the MLS home price index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver was $1,374,500, up 18.9 per cent over April 2021 and a one per cent increase compared with March this year.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Prices trend upward as real estate sales slow down in Greater Victoria

Real estate

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Mission seminary sex-abuse lawsuit seeks Catholic records, Pope’s ambassador seeks diplomatic immunity
Next story
Live donor sought for B.C. man with failing kidneys

Just Posted

Gene Lahrkamp of Trail, a fugitive who was wanted for the killing of Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu in Thailand, was killed in a plane crash April 30 in Ontario.
Man wanted for killing of Abbotsford gangster in Thailand dies in Ontario plane crash

The fire alarm started at 6 a.m. Fire stations from neighbouring municipalities have been called to assist. Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News
VIDEO: Large apartment fire in west Abbotsford

The board processed 1,637 sales last month, a decrease of 46 per cent from April, 2021, and a decrease of 37 per cent from March. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
Fraser Valley property sales drop over 35% in April: FVREB

Mission’s Seminary of Christ the King – the last remaining youth seminary in Canada – is currently the subject to two civil suits from former students claiming they were sexually abused as teenagers. Google Maps image.
Mission seminary sex-abuse lawsuit seeks Catholic records, Pope’s ambassador seeks diplomatic immunity