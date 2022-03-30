Chilliwack RCMP warn that fake gold scam is back in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

RCMP warn that fake gold scam has resurfaced in Chilliwack

Couple in grey van with Ontario plates reportedly offering to sell strangers ‘gold’ at discount price

The cash for fake gold scam is back in Chilliwack.

“The Chilliwack RCMP would like to warn the public about a mobile jewelry scam that has recently surfaced in our community,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

A man and woman in a grey van with Ontario licence plates were reportedly approaching strangers to sell them “gold” pieces at a discounted price.

Typically the purchaser then hands over cash for the gold-coloured jewelry which turns out to be almost worthless.

“Once the transaction is complete, people find out that the gold is fake, and they’ve been defrauded out of hard-earned money,” Vrolyk said. “These fraudsters often prey on vulnerable people.”

Sometimes called the Dubai Gold scam, a tale of woe is usually floated to motivate buyers, such as an emergency of some sort.

“If it seems too good to be true, it usually is,” said Vrolyk. “Fraud involving fake gold jewelry is a trend that is not unique to Chilliwack.”

RCMP and police agencies across the Lower Mainland have had similar cases in recent years, in Langley and Richmond as well as Chilliwack.

“We want to remind the public that if they are approached by suspects on the street offering to sell gold jewelry for cash, they should politely decline, get to a safe location and call police,” Vrolyk added.

Anyone with information on the vehicle, or the individuals, are asked to call Chilliwack RCMP’s non-emergency line 604-792-4611 and quote file #2022-10626, or to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

