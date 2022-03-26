Prince Rupert RCMP have recently responded to several calls in the Prince Rupert area. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)

RCMP issue amber alert for children abducted from Fort St. John

Four-year-old Liam Bellamy and 10-month-old Myra Bellamy

Fort St. John RCMP have issued an amber alert for two children they believe were abducted.

Police issued the alert Saturday morning for four-year-old Liam Ballamy and 10-month old Myra Ballamy. Police believe the children are travelling with 23-year-old Dawn Ballamy and 36-year-old Jason Dalrymple. Dalrymple is believed to be the suspect.

Liam is described as four feet tall with dark brown/black hair and brown eyes. Myra is about two feet tall with light hair and blue/hazel eyes. Darymple is 5’11, with balding light brown hair. He often wears hats or toques, has a brown/reddish mustache, goatee and blue eyes.

They were last seen at 8919 91st Street in the area of Fort St. John around 11am on Thursday, March 24.

Police believe they could be driving an olive green 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee with a B.C. license plate HT184A.

If you see them, police say not to approach them. Instead, call 911.

