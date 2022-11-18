Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an incident involving anti-Asian graffiti that took place in South Surrey. (Lauren Collins photo)

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in an incident involving anti-Asian graffiti that took place in South Surrey. (Lauren Collins photo)

RCMP asking for help to find anti-Asian graffiti suspect in South Surrey incident

Police hope public can help find racist spray painter

For the second time in three months, a South Surrey neighbourhood has been the target of anti-Asian graffiti.

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in an incident where a residential fence along a footpath at 142 Street and 18A Avenue was tagged.

RCMP say the incident happened at 7:55 p.m. on Nov. 12. Similar graffiti was found at a nearby elementary school while RCMP were investigating the area.

In September, there were similar incidents where the same fence and school were vandalized, police noted.

A video of the suspect from the Nov. 12 incident is being shared prior to the camera being spray-painted and police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man, who was wearing a baseball cap with what appears to be a logo on the left side of the brim.

In addition, police are looking for a witness who had a brief interaction with the suspect on Nov. 12 around the same time.

READ MORE: Racist vandalism targeting Chinese-Canadian families in Surrey at 2 sites in 1 weekend

The witness is described as a woman who was walking her dog on a leash in the opposite direction of the suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

