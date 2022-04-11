RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Bret Lance McLaren, 29, who was last seen on Feb. 12, 2022 in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Bret Lance McLaren, 29, who was last seen on Feb. 12, 2022 in Chilliwack. (RCMP)

RCMP ask public to help find missing 29-year-old Chilliwack man

Bret Lance McLaren last seen Feb. 12 in Chilliwack

Chilliwack RCMP are again asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Bret Lance McLaren.

RCMP describe McLaren as a Caucasian man with blue eyes and blonde hair. He is 5’10” tall, weighs 194 pounds and was last seen on Feb. 12 in Chilliwack.

A missing person report was issued by the RCMP about McLaren on March 9. The release issued Monday, April 11 came with a more up-to-date photo.

As investigators continue to search for the Chilliwack man, they are asking the public to remain watchful for him.

“Police and family are concerned for Bret’s wellbeing,” said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bret Lance McLaren is asked to call police at 604-792-4611, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

