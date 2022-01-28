Family last saw missing man in December, RCMP say. (RCMP)

RCMP ask for help finding 43-year-old Chilliwack man missing since December

Brandon Reide was last seen on Dec. 3 in Chilliwack

The Chilliwack RCMP is asking for the public’s helping in finding Brandon Reide, 43, of Chilliwack.

Police say Reide hasn’t been in contact with family since Dec. 30, and was last seen on Dec. 3 in Chilliwack.

He’s described as 168 cm (5’6”); 54 kg (119 lbs); with brown hair, blue eyes.

“Investigators believe Mr. Reide is still in the Chilliwack region and ask the public to remain watchful for him,” said Cpl. Carmen Kiener, media spokesperson for Chilliwack RCMP.

“Police and family are concerned for Brandon’s well-being and want to locate and speak with him to confirm he is OK.”

Anyone with information on Reide’s whereabouts is asked to call Chilliwack RMCP at 604-792-4611 or, to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

