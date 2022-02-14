A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators blocks the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

RCMP arrest 11 people, seize weapons at Alberta border crossing

Police say officers executed a search warrant early this morning

RCMP say they have arrested 11 people at the United States border crossing at Coutts, Alta., after becoming aware of a cache of firearms and ammunition.

Demonstrators have been protesting against COVID-19 vaccine mandates for cross-border truck drivers and broader health restrictions.

A blockade of trucks and vehicles has been at the crossing since Jan. 29.

Police say a small organized group within the protest was said to have a “willingness to use force against the police if any attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.”

They say officers executed a search warrant early this morning.

Officers have detained the 11 people and seized 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high-capacity magazines.

—The Canadian Press

