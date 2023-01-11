Princess Auto opening soon in Abbotsford

Retailer set to open new location on Sumas Way in the spring

The former Leon’s location on Sumas Way is soon to be the new home for a Princess Auto store in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Princess Auto will soon be opening its brand new store in Abbotsford.

The Canadian retailer specializing in farm, industrial, garage hydraulics and surplus items will be located at 100-1425 Sumas Way in the building formerly occupied by Leon’s.

They will be taking over the 43,090 square-foot building and are expecting to open in the spring.

“It’s great to be able to serve our B.C. customers with another store,” stated Marc-André Fournier, senior vice-president of Retail Operations. “Abbotsford’s main industries are agriculture, transportation and manufacturing. We’re happy to bring our unique assortment of products to serve those industries in Abbotsford and the surrounding communities, without having to travel to the next closest location which is in Langley.”

The Abbotsford store will be the seventh Princess Auto in B.C. and joins existing locations in Coquitlam, Kamloops, Kelowna, Langley, Prince George and Victoria.

Princess Auto employs approximately 3,400 people across the country and have 51 stores in all 10 provinces. They also have a national call centre and an online store available.

The Winnipeg-based company was originally known as Princess Auto Wrecking in 1933 and over the years was also known as Princess Auto and Machinery (PAM), and later Princess Auto Ltd (PAL).

Princess Auto became a retailer in 1977 when they opened the first store in Edmonton and in the years following expanded across Western Canada and the rest of the country.

For more information, visit princessauto.com/en/home.

