A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody after an altercation occurred July 11. (Black Press Media file photo)

Prince George cop shoots arrestee during altercation at detachment

Police watchdog investigating after man sustained serious injuries

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a Prince George RCMP officer shot a man who was in their custody Monday (July 11).

RCMP took the man in Monday morning after he was reported stealing something near 15th Avenue and Victoria Street, according to initial information collected by the Independent Investigations Office of B.C (IIO).

Officers arrested the man and were preparing to put him in a cell when an altercation broke out and one cop shot the man, according to RCMP.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, according to the IIO.

It’s now investigating to determine whether there was any wrongdoing on the part of the RCMP. The IIO is an independent civilian oversight agency. It investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

READ ALSO: Man in his 50s sent back to the U.S. Midwest after coming to meet girl at B.C. park

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

northernbcPoliceRCMP

Previous story
Horgan urges federal government to carry half the health-care load as premiers meet

Just Posted

Mother dog Athena feeds her unofficial Canadian record breaking litter of 14. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
VIDEO: Abbotsford boxer gives birth to unofficial Canadian record 14 puppies

Approximately 2.5 million litres of waste escaped a Mission sewer line over an 11 hour period. The city said the spill does not appear to have leaked into the Fraser River. / Submitted Photo
$121,000 in clean-up costs for Mission sewage spill, but no remediation needed

The Cooper farm on McMillan Road in Abbotsford is being proposed for a large development that would see more than 400 units of housing. (Abbotsford News file photo)
More than 400 units of housing proposed for Cooper farm in Abbotsford

A truck and trailer caught fire outside of Hope on Highway 1 on Monday afternoon. (Facebook photo/Sabine Richter)
Truck and trailer catch fire outside of Hope on Highway 1