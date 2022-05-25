Possible shooting in Lower Mainland neighbourhood

Police are on scene by Thomas Haney Secondary School in Maple Ridge

Ridge Meadows RCMP are on scene at a possible shooting along McDougal Street in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

There are early reports of a possible shooting in Maple Ridge.

Police were called to the scene on McDougal Street at 113B Avenue, close to Thomas Haney Secondary School, on Wednesday morning, May 25.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have not confirmed a shooting as of yet but neighbours report hearing shots at around 5:30 a.m. outside of a residence and saw a white Mazda 5 leave the scene.

They also report seeing a victim walking about before an ambulance took that person to hospital.

Another neighbour said a video shows there may have been multiple vehicles involved and that they heard a total of five shots.

The neighbourhood is relatively new. Residents started moving into the new homes there in early 2020.

Members of the RCMP are currently canvassing door-to-door.

It is not clear if anyone was hurt or killed in the incident.

A burned out car was discovered along River Road.

Irena Pochop with SD42 said there are no hold and secures in place at any of the local schools this morning.

• More to come as details become available.

READ MORE: Man dead in brazen shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday afternoon

ALSO: Police identify victim of Maple Ridge shooting

Maple RidgeShooting