BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

BC RCMP were called to the area around the University Golf Club Oct. 17, 2022 for a targeted incident. (Google Maps/Screenshot)

Police responding to targeted shooting at Vancouver golf course

VPD also called to burned out car around the same time

Police have responded to a targeted shooting at the University Golf Club Monday (Oct. 17) morning.

They were seen at the golf course, which is next door to but not affiliated with the University of British Columbia campus, shortly before 11 a.m., according to social media users.

UBC posted on social media that there had been a targeted incident at the golf course and that police did not believe there was a further risk to the public at about 11:40 a.m.. An hour later, B.C.’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said the incident had been a shooting.

Images taken at the scene and posted to social media appear to show a body bag in the University Golf Club parking lot. Black Press Media has reached out to the club, but has not heard back as of publication.

When asked for comment about the police presence around the scene, the Vancouver Police Department deferred comment to BC RCMP and directed Black Press Media to information about a separate incident that occurred around the same time Monday morning.

VPD says it was called to a car fire near West 21st Avenue and Crown Street at 10 a.m. The fire department extinguished the flames and said there were no injuries, but VPD’s arson unit is working to determine if the fire was related to any other events.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ShootingVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cops investigating how outgoing Surrey mayor’s city-owned car got banged up
Next story
Abbotsford and Mission residents asked to reduce water usage as drought continues

Just Posted

Drought conditions mean residents in Abbotsford and Mission should be conserving water as much as possible. Here, a city worker cleans up garden beds at civic plaza outside city hall, Oct. 17. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford and Mission residents asked to reduce water usage as drought continues

Bateman’s Isaac Lynn finds some open field against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Friday (Oct. 14). (Rick MacDonald photo)
Abbotsford’s Bateman Timberwolves, W.J. Mouat Hawks football teams post shutout wins

There is an open house at UFV in Abbotsford on Oct. 22. (UFV photo)
UFV in Abbotsford hosts its first campus-wide open house event

Students at Chief Dan George middle school took part in the Student Vote this election on Oct. 14, along with a handful of other local schools. They mostly voted similarly to the electorate, but not entirely. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Student Vote results mirror election results, partly