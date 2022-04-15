Port Moody Police are investigating after someone deliberately spread hot sauce on a local elementary school playground. (Port Moody Police photo)

Police investigate after children injured by hot sauce on Port Moody playground

7 children were treated for minor injuries related to the exposure

Port Moody Police are investigating after seven children had reactions to an “unknown substance” smeared across their school playground.

On April 14 around 12:30 p.m., police were called to Aspenwood Elementary school, along with Port Moody Fire Rescue and the B.C. Ambulance service.

Police now believe the substance was hot sauce, intentionally smeared on high touch surfaces on the playground.

“This incident appears to be a deliberate act and we are actively investigating the matter to determine who is responsible,” said Cst. Sam Zacharias. “Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed suspicious behaviour around the school grounds on today’s date is asked to call police.”

In total, seven children were treated on scene for minor injuries relating to exposures of the children’s eyes. Several of the children went home with their parents and the remainder stayed at school for the day.

