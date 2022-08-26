Police incident, staffing issues lead to Friday BC Ferries cancellations

Police incident at Tsawwassen Thursday ushers in backlog of traffic Friday morning

BC Ferries warns drivers there’s a backlog of traffic at its Tsawwassen terminal on Friday because of a police incident the night before.

Sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, Tsawwassen and Duke Point, and Tsawwassen and Southern Gulf Islands are expected to be delayed.

Late night sailings between Duke Point and Tsawwassen were cancelled because of a police incident. Due to significant delays from a police incident on board the Coastal Inspiration, in addition to the availability of crew, there is a potential risk of sailing cancellations for Aug. 26 on the Coastal Inspiration and Coastal Renaissance, the ferry corporation said in a statement.

Sailings not at risk are the 7:45 a.m. from either side and the 10:15 a.m. leaving Tsawwassen and the 12:45 p.m. leaving Duke Point

