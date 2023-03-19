Stolen vehicle incident on Highway 1 in Abbotsford leads to arrest

Police incident on Sunday morning closed the McCallum and Clearbrook exits in Abbotsford

A police incident closed off two exits on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning. An Abbotsford Police officer says a prolific offender was arrested after fleeing in a stolen vehicle. /Twitter Photo

A police incident involving a stolen vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford on Sunday morning (March 19) led to two exit closures and an arrest.

A press release from the Abbotsford Police Department says the incident began when patrol officers spotted a stolen vehicle travelling westbound on Highway 1 at 3:12 a.m.

Police used a spike belt between McCallum Road and Clearbrook Road to stop the vehicle, but the friction of the steel rims on the pavement caused the car to catch fire.

Police said the driver ran away, and the fire was quickly extinguished by Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service.

“Due to the rapid response and assistance of the Integrated Police Dog Services, the fleeing driver was quickly taken into custody and identified,” the news release said.

Tyson Zackary Fust, 29, is charged with breaching his probation, driving while disqualified, and dangerous driving. Police say further charges could arise.

The 38-year-old passenger is not facing charges after initially being taken into custody by police.

Both the McCallum and Clearbrook exits were closed for approximately two hours before reopening later in the morning.

Fust, whom police have described as a prolific offender, was on probation for an incident from January 2022, when he was located in a stolen vehicle at the Bradner rest stop on Highway 1 in Abbotsford.

Fust drove away from the scene, and a spike belt was used by police. Fust was arrested in Langley, and a search of the stolen vehicle turned up 12 catalytic converters.

Fust was sentenced in May 2022 to an additional 138 days in jail, a one-year driving ban and one year of probation.

Fust was also in the news in 2016, when he was sentenced to a two-year jail term for a two-month crime spree in Abbotsford, Mission and Surrey.

His offences included robbing an 81-year-old woman of her purse in the parking lot of Sevenoaks Shopping Centre in Abbotsford on Dec. 21, 2015, and using a fake gun to rob Mike’s Market in Mission on Jan. 8, 2016.

Fust also committed a robbery in Surrey on the same day, and robbed a pizza delivery drive at knifepoint in the Clearbrook area of Abbosford on Feb. 29, 2016.

He initially faced almost 30 charges but was sentenced on seven – four counts of robbery, two counts of possessing stolen property and one count of using a fake gun.

– with files from Vikki Hopes

A prolific offender was arrested this morning while trying to flee from this stolen vehicle. Numerous charges recommended. Great work by @AbbyPoliceDept #PatrolShift2 #IPDS 🐕 pic.twitter.com/9vPpyT3vjA — S/Sgt. Chris Nightingale (@SSgtNightingale) March 19, 2023

