Thrill seekers Raina, Aria and Mya on The Sizzler. Bob Friesen photo.

Thrill seekers Raina, Aria and Mya on The Sizzler. Bob Friesen photo.

PHOTOS: Mission’s carnival at The Junction Shopping Centre

Today is the last day of the carnival; closes at 6 p.m.

The Mission carnival has made a successful return after two years away. Today is the last day it’s open!

The West Coast Amusements event was hosted by Canadian Tire in The Junction Shopping Centre from March 31 to April 3.

The carnival will be open until 6 p.m. this evening.

Mission

 

Seven-year-old Lauchlan shows his prowess at the dart game. Bob Friesen photo.

Seven-year-old Lauchlan shows his prowess at the dart game. Bob Friesen photo.

Seven-year-old Isaac does indeed get a shark every time! Bob Friesen photo.

Seven-year-old Isaac does indeed get a shark every time! Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

The Zipper! Bob Friesen photo.

The Zipper! Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bumper cars! Bob Friesen photo.

Bumper cars! Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Previous story
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of April 3

Just Posted

A rainfall warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, and a special weather statement is in effect for the Fraser Valley. (Black Press files)
Rainfall warning in effect for Lower Mainland

Bob Friesen photo.
PHOTOS: Mission’s carnival at The Junction Shopping Centre

Ukraine flag (File Photo)
Agassiz church raises nearly $10,000 for aid in Ukraine

Abbotsford’s John Stevens dekes around Laval’s Jean-Christophe Beaudin during AHL action on Saturday (April 2). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Abbotsford Canucks score big win in front of biggest crowd ever