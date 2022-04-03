PHOTOS: Mission’s carnival at The Junction Shopping Centre

Today is the last day of the carnival; closes at 6 p.m.

The Mission carnival has made a successful return after two years away. Today is the last day it’s open!

The West Coast Amusements event was hosted by Canadian Tire in The Junction Shopping Centre from March 31 to April 3.

The carnival will be open until 6 p.m. this evening.

Mission

Seven-year-old Lauchlan shows his prowess at the dart game. Bob Friesen photo.

Seven-year-old Isaac does indeed get a shark every time! Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

The Zipper! Bob Friesen photo.

Bob Friesen photo.

Bumper cars! Bob Friesen photo.