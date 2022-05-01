PHOTOS: Mission Literacy in Motion’s Riot of Reading event

2022 event had 5 live venues to visit around town

Mayor Pau… (cough)… Dr. Brainy and his assistant at Opening Nite Theatre. Bob Friesen photo

Mission Literacy In Motion’s Riot of Reading event was complete with stories, books, crafts, games, music, prizes and even a magician.

The 2022 event has five venues that readers could visit throughout the day. Stations were set up at Family Place, Mission Library, Opening Nite Theatre, Gallery 202 and The Big Green Bus.

Check out the photos!

Mission

Dr. Brainy and his assistant warming up the audience at Opening Nite Theatre. Bob Friesen photo

Norden the Magician performing at Opening Nite Theatre. Bob Friesen photo

Watercolor artist Shuo Yang demonstrates calligraphy to Adelaide and Mikayla at Gallery 202. Bob Friesen photo

Storytime at the library. Bob Friesen photo

A unicorn (and T-Rex) wandered around town offering info about Riot of Reading. Bob Friesen photo

Custom made Riot of Reading cookies at the Mission Library. Bob Friesen photo