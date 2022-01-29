PHOTOS: Hundreds of people line Chilliwack overpass in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandate

Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Thousands of people throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland came out in support of truckers protesting cross-border vaccine mandates on Saturday.

Crowds of people gathered on overpasses and roadways as a truck convoy made its way from Langley west to downtown Vancouver and then east again into Chilliwack on Jan. 29.

In Chilliwack, hundreds of supporters cheered and waved Canadian flags as a long line of semi-truck drivers and other vehicles got off Highway 1 at Lickman Road, marking the end of the convoy route.

Trucks along the highway that were not part of the convoy also honked as they passed by the supporters.

The convoy was organized by Chilliwack trucker Stacey Midgely.

Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in #Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates pic.twitter.com/aaiANFI0IX — Jenna Hauck (@PhotoJennalism) January 29, 2022

