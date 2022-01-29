PHOTOS: Hundreds of people line Chilliwack overpass in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandate

Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Thousands of people throughout the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland came out in support of truckers protesting cross-border vaccine mandates on Saturday.

Crowds of people gathered on overpasses and roadways as a truck convoy made its way from Langley west to downtown Vancouver and then east again into Chilliwack on Jan. 29.

In Chilliwack, hundreds of supporters cheered and waved Canadian flags as a long line of semi-truck drivers and other vehicles got off Highway 1 at Lickman Road, marking the end of the convoy route.

Trucks along the highway that were not part of the convoy also honked as they passed by the supporters.

The convoy was organized by Chilliwack trucker Stacey Midgely.

READ MORE: Hundreds of supporters rally in Langley to support Ottawa protest convoy

READ MORE: Thousands gather on Parliament Hill for protest against vaccine mandates

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusPhoto GalleriesTrucksvaccines

Previous story
VIDEO: Hundreds of supporters rally in Langley to support Ottawa protest convoy
Next story
Local truck convoys draw crowds across B.C.

Just Posted

Hundreds of people were at the Lickman Road overpass in Chilliwack on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandates. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Hundreds of people line Chilliwack overpass in support of truckers protesting vaccine mandate

Hundreds turned out in Langley Saturday morning, Jan. 29, to show support for the trucker convoy from B.C. that has arrived in Ottawa to demonstrate against vaccine mandates. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Hundreds of supporters rally in Langley to support Ottawa protest convoy

Students of Trinity Western University’s theatre department will perform five shows back to back, the same day. The event will run Feb. 1-Feb. 5, with limited capacity.(Kimberly Mamchur)
Abbotsford theatre students showcased in Trinity Western upcoming plays

A Lower Mainland truck convoy support rally is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.
Chilliwack trucker organizes Saturday’s trucker convoy support rally which starts in Langley