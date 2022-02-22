People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies

Just Posted

Emergency crews were on scene at a fatal pedestrian collision on Highway 1 on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. (Shane MacKichan)
1 dead after being struck on Highway 1 in Chilliwack Sunday

Zack Martyn basks in the glory of having finished his No Fun Run, raising nearly $3,800 for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services. (Contributed Photo/Zack Martyn)
PHOTOS: Harrison firefighter conquers “Everest” for Agassiz-Harrison Community Services

Plans are underway for the stretch of Old Yale Road from McMillan Road (in photo) to Eagle Mountain Drive. (Google Street View)
City seeks input on cycling and pedestrian plans for Old Yale Road in Abbotsford

,,,
UFV women’s basketball wins sixth straight, crack national top ten