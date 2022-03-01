Pedestrian stuck, killed by commercial vehicle on Highway 1 in Abbotsford

At 8:43 p.m. emergency responders were called to a serious collision in the highway’s westbound lanes near the Sumas exit, according to an Abbotsford Police press release. Photo by Dale Klippenstein.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 1 in Abbotsford the evening of Feb. 28.

At 8:43 p.m. emergency responders were called to a serious collision in the highway’s westbound lanes near the Sumas exit, according to an Abbotsford Police press release.

“Upon arrival, emergency service workers located a pedestrian struck by a commercial vehicle suffering life-threatening injuries,” the release says. “The pedestrian was transported to hospital, but sadly has succumbed to his injuries.”

The driver of the commercial vehicle was not injured, remained on scene and is co-operating with police, according to the release, adding that impaired driving is not suspected.

Abbotsford Police patrol officers, and the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were on scene after the crash, and the Sumas exit was closed for approximately six hours while an investigation took place.

“Investigators seek witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been travelling along Highway 1 just before the collision. If you can assist, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.”

