Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Abbotsford

A 24-year-old female pedestrian was injured Thursday afternoon (Oct. 27) after she was struck by a vehicle in Abbotsford.
The incident occurred at about 4:50 p.m. near the Five Corners intersection (South Fraser Way and McCallum Road) in the historic downtown core.
Const. Art Stele, a media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the injured woman was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries.
The 39-year-old driver remained on scene and is co-operating with the investigation, Stele said. He said speeed and impairment are not factors in the collision.
“The investigation is still in its initial phase and investigators are looking to determine where the pedestrian was at the time of the collision,” Stele said.
Any witnesses or those with dashcam footage of South Fraser Way between McCallum Road and Roberts Avenue around the time of the collision are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.
vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter