Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Abbotsford

A 78-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon (April 7) with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Abbotsford.

The collision took place at about 2:45 p.m. on Bevan Avenue in front of Abbotsford senior secondary.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was crossing the road. He was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Walker said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol are not factors, he added.

Investigators are still on scene as of 5 p.m. and traffic is down to one lane.

Anyone drivers with dashcam footage and any witnesses are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.

