Police were on scene after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon (April 4) on Bevan Avenue. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Police were on scene after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon (April 4) on Bevan Avenue. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Abbotsford

Incident takes place Thursday afternoon on Bevan Avenue

A 78-year-old pedestrian was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon (April 7) with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Abbotsford.

The collision took place at about 2:45 p.m. on Bevan Avenue in front of Abbotsford senior secondary.

Const. Paul Walker, media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department, said the man was not in a marked crosswalk when he was crossing the road. He was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

Walker said the driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police. Speed and alcohol are not factors, he added.

Investigators are still on scene as of 5 p.m. and traffic is down to one lane.

Anyone drivers with dashcam footage and any witnesses are asked to contact the APD at 604-859-5225.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

collision

Previous story
Two Abbotsford mushroom farms fined $650K for polluting local creeks
Next story
UPDATE: 2 taken to hospital after plane crashes into lake near Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Police were on scene after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon (April 4) on Bevan Avenue. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Pedestrian injured after being hit by vehicle in Abbotsford

Two mushroom farms in the Bradner area of Abbotsford have been fined a total of $650,000 for polluting local creeks. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Two Abbotsford mushroom farms fined $650K for polluting local creeks

A new supportive recovery facility for men has been approved for Mountview Street in central Abbotsford.
New supportive recovery house for men approved in Abbotsford

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema plays two games in B.C. this weekend with the Canadian national women’s soccer squad.
Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema leads Canadian soccer squad into battle against Nigeria