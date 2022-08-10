Patricia Driessen enters race for Abbotsford council seat

Owner of events management business says she is a ‘strong, independent voice’

Patricia Driessen has announced her plans to seek a seat on Abbotsford council in the municipal election on Oct. 15. (Urban Fig Photography)

A woman who runs an events management business is the latest person to announce that she will seek a seat on Abbotsford city council in this fall’s election.

Patricia Driessen was born and raised in Abbotsford and opened her business, Perfect Sense Events, in 2011.

She says she has “a heart for agriculture, a passion for tourism and a desire to represent Abbotsford and serve as a committed, ethical and informed local official.”

“Through my work and our family business, I have developed a deep and practical understanding of our community and its diverse needs,” she said.

“I am a big picture thinker, I value different perspectives, I am not afraid of hard work, I bring fresh ideas and I believe in the value of informed, wise decision-making.”

Driessen has certificates from University of the Fraser Valley in public relations and marketing and sales, as well as a diploma from Thompson Rivers University in event and conventions management.

She has worked in the tourism and events industry for 16 year.

Driessen said her work with both non-profit and the corporate sectors has taught her how to be fiscally responsible, the importance of relationship building and the value of hard-working employees and volunteers.

She has managed local community events that include the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards, the Toys 4 Tots Christmas breakfast, and the Abbotsford City Prayer Breakfast.

Driessen said she is a “strong, independent voice” whose leadership experience will enable her to “manage the city responsibly.”

“Abbotsford needs to ensure policies and procedures are working efficiently so we can proactively improve infrastructure, recreational spaces, schools, our hospital, shopping, and entertainment,” she said.

Driessen, a mom of three, said she is running for council because she wants to contribute to Abbotsford becoming “a vibrant and sustainable city for many years to come.”

Her husband runs their poultry farm and serves on the BC Broiler Hatching Egg Commission.

Outside of business life, Driessen volunteers at her children’s school and serves as a director with the Fraser Valley Event Professional’s Association and on Tourism Abbotsford’s events advisory committee.

Driessen (patriciadriessen.com) is among nine people who have so far announced they are seeking a council seat in the municipal election on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The eight others are: incumbents Dave Sidhu and Les Barkman, as well as Dao Tran, Tom Norton, Bharathi Sandhu, Steve Pimm, Alex Mitchell and Simon Gibson.

Current councillor Ross Siemens is so far the only one to announce he is running for the mayor’s seat, which is being vacated by Henry Braun, who is not seeking re-election.

