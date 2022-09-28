file photo

file photo

Parliament passes law allowing jurors to disclose information to health providers

Criminal Code will be amended in cases of medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling

Parliament has passed a new law that allows jurors to disclose information about jury proceedings to health care professionals.

The bill creates a carve-out in Canada’s strict jury secrecy rules by allowing people to seek mental health support related to their trial experience without breaking the law.

The Criminal Code will be amended so that jurors can disclose information about a trial to health care professionals who are providing medical or psychiatric treatment, therapy or counselling.

Members of Parliament unanimously passed the bill this afternoon, and it will come into force 90 days after the Governor General signs it into law.

Conservative Sen. Pierre-Hugues Boisvenu, a longtime victims’ rights advocate, introduced the bill in the Senate last November and senators passed it within two weeks.

Tory MP Michael Cooper, the bill’s sponsor in the House, said earlier this year that the bill would go a long way toward supporting juror mental health.

HealthLaw and justice

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘So much work to do’ to continue healing for North Okanagan residential school survivor
Next story
Abbotsford Police release sketch of suspect in assault investigation

Just Posted

Abbotsford Police have released a composite sketch of a suspect in an assault on Pearl Avenue on Aug. 13. (Abbotsford Police Department image)
Abbotsford Police release sketch of suspect in assault investigation

An all-candidates meeting takes place Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Abbotsford Legacy Sports Centre. (Facebook photo)
All-candidates meeting in Abbotsford focuses on sports, parks, recreation and culture

Restoration is set to begin soon in Abbotsford on the 145-year-old Turner House, shown here in 2017 before its move to Clayburn Park. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Restoration work to begin on 145-year-old Turner House in Abbotsford

DIyet and the Love Soldiers blend country, traditional music and folk to create a unique sound. They will perform at Memorial Hall in Harrison Hot Springs on Friday, Oct. 7. (Photo/Harrison Festival Society)
VIDEO: Diyet and the Love Soldiers march into Harrison Oct. 7

Pop-up banner image