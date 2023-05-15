Items recently seized by police in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Burnaby included 16 guns, 5.5 kilograms of drugs and $84,000 cash. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Items recently seized by police in Abbotsford, Chilliwack and Burnaby included 16 guns, 5.5 kilograms of drugs and $84,000 cash. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Pair charged after police seize 16 guns, drugs and cash in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack

Man and woman arrested following investigation launched by police in 2022

A man and a woman have been arrested and charged after police seized 16 guns, 5.5 kilograms of drugs and more than $84,000 in cash from locations in Abbotsford, Burnaby and Chilliwack.

Const. Scott McClure, a media officer with the Abbotsford Police Department (APD), said the charges resulted from an investigation – dubbed Project Toro – that was launched last year by the APD drug enforcement unit.

He said the investigation was conducted in response to a 42-year-old man who was believed to be involved in the drug trade in Abbotsford and linked to the B.C. gang conflict.

McClure said the drug enforcement unit was assisted by the APD crime reduction unit, Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Integrated Emergency Response Team.

ALSO SEE: Firearms, drugs and cash seized during traffic stop in Abbotsford

Several search warrants were executed in the three communities. The drugs seized included fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, McClure said.

The firearms included prohibited and restricted devices.

Khamidi Ferdinand, 42, and Constance Hope Vince, 64, have now each been charged with six offences – trafficking in a controlled substance, possession for the purpose of trafficking, having a prohibited/restricted firearm and three counts of trafficking in a firearm with ammunition.

Both remain in custody pending their next bail hearing.

According the the B.C. provincial court database, Ferdinand currently has other charges before the courts from Nov. 10, 2021 in Abbotsford: three counts of driving while prohibited and two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

He has prior convictions in B.C. for driving while prohibited and driving without a licence.

Vince does not have a prior criminal record, according to the database.


