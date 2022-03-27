Overdose awareness podcast ‘Around the Fire’ launched in Fraser Valley

The first episode was a discussion with MOCAT peer members about the most “burning issues” relating to the overdose crisis.

An overdose awareness podcast dubbed “Around the Fire” launched its debut episode on March 25.

The Mission Overdose Community Action Team (MOCAT) is directing and producing the show in partnership with CIVL 101.7 radio staff, and it will air once a month for three months, potentially growing to twice a month afterwards.

The first episode was a discussion with MOCAT peer members about the most “burning issues” in the overdose crisis, and was recorded back in January.

Episodes can be listened to anytime at CIVL’s new website.

Future shows will feature an interview with the Vancouver-based Crackdown podcast creator and host Garth Mullins, more discussions with community members, MOCAT peers and other guests who will tackle everything from safe supply and to addiction stigmas.

CIVL has garnered national recognition for content focusing on addiction and community service such as the show Abbotsford Streets.

MOCAT is a non-profit organization that aims to facilitate local partnerships and coordinate programs and services to address gaps in the system, and plan a community response to the overdose crisis.

RELATED: Overdose Prevention Guide shares vital resources close to home

RELATED: Mission advocate dispelling the myths about B.C.’s overdose epidemic

@portmoodypigeon

patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdosesFraser ValleyPodcasts