A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a crash in 2020. Mounties responded to the scene of a stabbing in Cloverdale late Aug. 18 near 184th Street and Fraser Highway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a crash in 2020. Mounties responded to the scene of a stabbing in Cloverdale late Aug. 18 near 184th Street and Fraser Highway. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

One man is dead after being stabbed in Surrey

Victim succumbed to injuries in hospital

One man is dead after being stabbed in Surrey Aug. 18.

A man was stabbed in Cloverdale on the corner of 184th Street and Fraser Highway after a confrontation between two strangers.

“Last night at approximately 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing,” Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations told the Cloverdale Reporter.

“Frontline officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from serious injuries.”

Munn said the victim was transported to hospital, but later died.

“Sadly, he later succumbed to his injuries.”

Munn added that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now handling the investigation.

She said no arrests have been made.

Munn also said more details will be released later this morning.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RCMPstabbing

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Army on steroids’: Lake Country girl fighting cancer looking for support
Next story
Last missing wolf recovered alive after escape from Aldergrove zoo

Just Posted

Researchers at UFV are looking for new moms to participate in a 12-week study. (Pxhere)
New postpartum movement study at UFV needs new moms

The Friesen case involved possession of brass knuckles. In this photo of an unrelated case, Red Deer RCMP seized handgun, a baton, a bat, brass knuckles, a hammer, and three knives. (Red Deer RCMP photo)
B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of Guns’ found guilty of possessing prohibited weapon, device

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Summery, sky-high sunflowers in Chilliwack

There was a heavy police presence on Strathcona Road between Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Incident ends safely after heavy police presence surrounds on Chilliwack house