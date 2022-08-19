Victim succumbed to injuries in hospital

A Surrey RCMP vehicle is seen on the site of a crash in 2020. Mounties responded to the scene of a stabbing in Cloverdale late Aug. 18 near 184th Street and Fraser Highway.

One man is dead after being stabbed in Surrey Aug. 18.

A man was stabbed in Cloverdale on the corner of 184th Street and Fraser Highway after a confrontation between two strangers.

“Last night at approximately 10 p.m., Surrey RCMP responded to the report of a stabbing,” Corporal Vanessa Munn, Surrey RCMP media relations told the Cloverdale Reporter.

“Frontline officers arrived on scene and located a man suffering from serious injuries.”

Munn said the victim was transported to hospital, but later died.

“Sadly, he later succumbed to his injuries.”

IIHIT deployed to Surrey. Scene secured. More info when it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/XxFF3dwfaC — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) August 19, 2022

Munn added that the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now handling the investigation.

She said no arrests have been made.

Munn also said more details will be released later this morning.



