VIDEO: One dead in three-vehicle crash on Langley’s 16th Avenue

One person was killed in a crash that involved two dump truck and a car Wednesday afternoon on 16th Avenue in South Langley.

The collision took place around 5:15 p.m. on May 31, between 208th Street and 200th Street.

UPDATE: 60-year-old man identifed as victim of fatal South Langley crash

Police originally said that two vehicles were headed east and one was going west, but according to Const. Simon Lepine of the Langley RCMP, all three vehicles were heading east at the time of the collision.

One victim was declared dead at the scene, and the other two drivers were not injured.

The surviving drivers stayed at the scene and were cooperating with police, Lepine said.

As of Wednesday evening, the cause of the crash was not known.

Police had completely closed off 16th Avenue between 200th and 208th as accident investigators were expected to survey the scene. The mile-long stretch of road was expected to be closed for several hours into the evening.

Major crashes are not uncommon on 16th Avenue, a major through road for trucks and commuters, where drivers routinely drive well above the speed limit.

There were reports of another collision to the west near 184th Street in Surrey as well.

About the same time, northbound traffic on the Golden Ears bridge heading to Maple Ridge was restricted following a collision.

First reported shortly after 5 p.m., congestion was clearing by 6 p.m.

