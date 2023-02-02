One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after two semi trucks collided on Highway 5 north of Kamloops around noon Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Roy Parker/Facebook photo)

UPDATE: Highway 5 reopened after fatal collision north of Kamloops

Two commercial vehicles collided near McLure Thursday; the other driver was taken to hospital

Update: 10:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Highway 5 has been reopened following a fatal crash north of Kamloops Thursday, Feb. 2.

DriveBC advises drivers to watch for a northbound lane closure about five kilometres south of McLure between Jane Road and Orchard Lake Road for a vehicle recovery.

“Pass with caution and watch for crews,” DriveBC tweeted.

Original:

One driver has died and another has been taken to hospital after a crash between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 north of Kamloops.

The crash occurred at 12:11 p.m. Thursday near the community of McLure and was attended by Barriere RCMP officers, Collision Analyst Reconstruction Services and BC Highway Patrol Kamloops Officers.

Highway 5 is closed in both directions, and BC Highway Patrol says a time of reopening is unknown at this point, advising drivers to check DriveBC for status updates.

BC Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation which is in the early stages.

“At this point in the investigation there is no indication of any criminality as a contributing factor,” said Const. Mike Moore, media relations officer with BC Highway Patrol.

Any drivers who witnessed the collision are asked to call BC Highway Patrol Kamloops at 250-828-3111 and refer to file number 23-458.

DriveBC says no detour is available. The estimated time of reopening is 8 p.m.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
