(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

(Photo - @predatorridge/Instagram)

Okanagan resort cuts ties with Hockey Canada following assault allegations

Predator Ridge set plans in motion in June, becoming one of the first organizations to do so

Predator Ridge Resort has announced that it cut ties with Hockey Canada following multiple sexual assault allegations against the organization.

In recent days, big corporations like Telus, Canadian Tire, and Tim Hortons have also distanced themselves from Hockey Canada, but Predator Ridge says it was one of the first to do so back in June.

“We have notified Hockey Canada that we are permanently severing ties with them,” Predator Ridge management said in an email to Capital News. “We were one of the first partners to suspend all activities back in June and have taken the next step this week to terminate our relationship.”

Predator Ridge was announced as the ‘summer home of Hockey Canada’ back in February 2012, as many of the biggest stars of the NHL make the Okanagan their off-season getaway.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward announces he’s cancer free

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyKelownaOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s next in Musk’s epic battle with Twitter?Whats next for Musk?
Next story
Charges laid in Abbotsford stabbing that caused serious injuries

Just Posted

The Abbotsford Police Department arrested Derek Wilkinson on Tuesday (Oct. 4) and he has now been charged in relation to a stabbing on Oct. 2.
Charges laid in Abbotsford stabbing that caused serious injuries

Vancouver’s Elias Pettersson dekes around Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse during NHL preseason action at the Abbotsford Centre on Wednesday (Oct. 5). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
Vancouver Canucks post first 2022-23 preseason win in Abbotsford

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, standing around five feet, ten inches tall with a slender build. He’s believed to be 38 years old, has short brown hair, parted to one side, was clean shaven and wore rectangular frame glasses. (Courtesy VicPD)
Police look to identify suspect following theft, assault inside Victoria store

The Abbotsford Hospice Society operates Holmberg House on Marshall Road. The organization is holding a three-part series on wills and estate planning starting Oct. 20.
Abbotsford Hospice offers series on wills and estate planning

Pop-up banner image