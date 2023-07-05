No updates to Fraser Valley transit strike in fourth week of mediation

Vince Ready was appointed on June 8 to bring CUPE and First Transit together in 10 days

CUPE 561 members and supporters gathered on the McCallum Road overpass on June 20 to spread awareness about the ongoing public transit strike affecting Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope. (Twitter/Dan Gawthrop)

Transit workers in the eastern Fraser Valley remain on picket lines, four weeks after a mediator was called in to resolve the ongoing strike.

Union workers spent Wednesday morning holding a ‘burma shave’ rally at the Lougheed transit station in Burnaby to bring awareness to the issue.

Vince Ready was given 10 days to secure a resolution in the impasse between First Transit and CUPE 561 on June 8. Bus service in Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Agassiz and Hope has been suspended since March 20.

The only available BC Transit service in the region is select HandyDart service in Abbotsford.

When announcing Ready’s appointment, labour minister Harry Bains said he was “confident he will do everything he can to help the parties end this labour dispute.”

But Ready’s 10-day timeframe was extended on June 23, according to union members who run a Twitter and Instagram account called @fraservalleytransitstrike. Ready has requested more time to work with the parties, and there have been no updates from the mediator or employer since.

However, Rob Ringma, BC Transit’s government relations manager, spoke in a presentation to Mission council on Tuesday night and said progress is being made.

“Mr. Ready has now met with both sides and we expect his report recommendations sometime this week to be presented to both parties and the minister of labour,” he told council. “Not to put the cart in front of the horse, we’re very optimistic that with his experience and his knowledge in this area of getting this kind of dispute resolved, that we look forward to some positive outcomes from his report and I look forward to hopefully being in front of this council again, speaking about our return to transit program.”

The longest transit strike in B.C.’s history was in another regional service, covering Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton. That lasted 136 days and also required mediator Vince Ready to resolve it, which took about two weeks.

Stories of transit users in the Fraser Valley being negatively affected are numerous, with some using Uber and taxi services to make it to appointments, work and school. Others have reported missing work and losing their jobs.

Archway Community Services has said they are working with their clients in Abbotsford to help fill the gap created by the loss of transit in the city.

CEO Rod Santiago said that seniors, students, newcomers, those with disabilities and low-income families are among those that are hardest hit, with few alternatives that work for their budget.

