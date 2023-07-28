Next steps underway after Abbotsford council votes against 20-bed emergency shelter

BC Housing disappointed that Lighthouse Shelter will not be retained at former Red Lion Inn

Abbotsford council on July 24 voted against final approval of a zoning bylaw amendment that would have allowed a 20-bed emergency shelter to continue at the former Red Lion Inn on Pauline Street. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

BC Housing says it is disappointed in the decision by Abbotsford council to not retain 20 emergency-shelter beds out of the former Red Lion Inn and Suites on Pauline Street.

A spokesperson for the agency said, with other existing shelters already at capacity, staff are “exploring options” for those using the Lighthouse Shelter and meeting with city staff to discuss the next steps.

“The last thing anyone wants is to see vulnerable individuals displaced and without supports due to a shelter closure,” the spokesperson said.

Council voted on Monday (July 24) against the rezoning and housing agreement that would have seen the shelter beds permanently included in the supportive-housing facility.

The decision came after a public hearing that saw several residents of an adjacent apartment building, as well as business owners, detail their experiences with open drug use, break-ins, violence and theft in the area.

The hotel was purchased in 2021 by BC Housing to provide supportive housing for people experiencing homelessness. It served as a COVID emergency response centre before transitioning to 30 supportive-housing beds and 20 emergency-shelter beds on a referral-only basis.

While BC Housing worked through the rezoning application process for the Lighthouse Shelter portion of the building, council agreed to not enforce its zoning bylaw. This was to enable BC Housing to continue providing services for shelter residents while the process took place.

But every councillor except Dave Sidhu voted on Monday against final approval.

The BC Housing spokesperson said no deadline has been given for when the 20 emergency beds must be discontinued. He said the shelter has been full almost every night.

In addition to providing emergency beds, Lighthouse Shelter has been providing meals; access to bathrooms, showers and laundry; and access to case workers to help guests connect with community services.

As well, Fraser Health’s Integrated Homelessness Action Response Team has been referring guests to community agencies that can support them.

The spokesperson said eight additional temporary shelter beds were added to the vacant liquor store in the former Red Lion Inn and Suites, with the intent that they close when the new shelter is operational at the former Lonzo Road encampment that was cleared out in June.

That shelter is expected to open this fall and remain in place for about 18 months while a permanent location is found.

City spokesperson Aletta Vanderheyden confirmed that the city is working closely with BC Housing on “potential next steps” for the Lighthouse Shelter.

“The City of Abbotsford greatly values our strong partnership with BC Housing, as well as the numerous investments and housing supports they have provided for the community over the past several years,” she said.

The BC Housing spokesperson said since 2017, the province has more than 76,000 homes “that have been delivered or are underway,” including nearly 480 in Abbotsford.



