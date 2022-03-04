One group in Abbotsford created a pre-teen mother daughter art project with a Neighbourhood Small Grant last year. (Submitted photo)

‘Neighbourhood Small Grants’ available for Abbotsford community projects

Projects last year included park benches, community gardens and book exchanges

If last year’s small community projects inspired you, now is the time to apply for a grant.

The City of Abbotsford is once again partnering with the Vancouver Foundation and the Abbotsford Community Foundation to offer the Neighbourhood Small Grants (NSG) program. The program helps bring local community projects to life, foster connectivity among residents and build a complete community.

Last year’s grant recipients focused their initiatives on community bonding, giving back, care packages, the environment and health and wellness. Their projects included a variety of projects such as book exchanges, benches and community gardens.

The Neighbourhood Small Grants program provides Abbotsford residents of any age, experience or background the opportunity to take part in building and strengthening the community by funding small-scale projects and activities that engage residents in their neighborhood. Successful applicants will be awarded a grant of up to $1,000 to help bring their community projects to life.

Neighbourhood projects should encourage ideas that connect neighbors and foster stronger community relationships.

To qualify for a grant, the activity or project must be free and inclusive, and must be submitted by an Abbotsford resident or student. Grant applications are being accepted now until Nov. 1 at www.neighbourhoodsmallgrants.ca/our-communities/abbotsford/.

One group in Abbotsford created Middle School Survival Kits with a Neighbourhood Small Grant last year. (Submitted photo)

