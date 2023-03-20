Nakusp RCMP responding to a break-and-enter on March. 16. (Contributed)

RCMP discover ‘underground bunker’ filled with stolen goods on Nakusp man’s property

Police responded to reports of a break-and-enter on Mar. 14

A prolific Nakusp offender is in police custody following a break and enter last week, which uncovered an ‘underground bunker’ full of stolen property.

On March 14, Nakusp RCMP responded to a report of a break-in in the Burton Area on Arrow Lake where they learned several items had been stolen, including a White Ford F350.

Police obtained game camera footage from the area which detected and recorded the suspects involved.

Two days later, on the morning of March 16, a Nakusp officer located the stolen Ford F350 at the back of a known prolific offender’s property.

Two men were arrested, a search warrant was obtained, and a search of the property was conducted.

Police say the search revealed a large underground bunker with “a significant amount” of stolen property inside. The search also uncovered stolen items from previous thefts, including tools from a stolen vehicle from the Lumby area.

One of the men arrested was found to be in breach of his house arrest and is serving the remaining sentence in prison.

The investigation is ongoing. The Nakusp RCMP are suggesting charges of break-and-enter and posession of stolen properties for consideration by B.C. Prosecution Service.

Because charged have not been laid, neither suspect has been identified.



