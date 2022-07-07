Multiple Nelson police officers under investigation for misconduct

The nature of the investigation by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner is unclear

Members of the Nelson Police Department are being investigated for misconduct by the Office of Police Complaint Commissioner.

Chief Donovan Fisher confirmed to the Nelson Star on Thursday morning the investigation is underway after Global News reported “nearly half” of the officers at the department were included in the probe.

Fisher declined to comment on the specifics of the case while the investigation is active, but characterized the number of officers Global News said were included as “exaggerated.”

Nelson Mayor John Dooley, who is chair of the Nelson Police Board, did not respond to requests for comment.

The Office of Police Complaint Commissioner is the provincial oversight body for complaints against B.C.’s 11 municipal forces. It did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2019 the commissioner said two Nelson police officers had been found guilty of misconduct, including one who was reprimanded for using a derogatory term referring to a female officer as well as multiple incidents of sexual harassment of male coworkers.

The 125-year-old department typically has approximately 18 full-time members.

