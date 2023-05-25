An addition at William A. Fraser middle school is on the top of the list of priorities this year for the Abbotsford school district. (Abbotsford School District photo)

More room needed at three Abbotsford schools, staff report outlines

Abbotsford middle, William A. Fraser middle and W.J. Mouat secondary schools all need additions

The top priorities for additions in the Abbotsford school district are at Abbotsford middle school, William A. Fraser middle and W.J. Mouat secondary school.

The district is submitting its five-year capital plan to the province, which provides an outline of which projects the ministry should consider funding in years to come. The plans are broken up into school expansion, replacements and seismic mitigation.

Other priorities making the list, further down, are the replacement of Godson elementary and acquiring a site for a new middle school in the McKee Neighbourhood Plan. Additions to Yale secondary, John Maclure elementary and Dormick Park elementary are listed as the sixth, seventh and eighth priorities “to address inadequate capacities and expected future residential growth,” according to a report approved by the board of education on May 9.

They are also looking to site acquisition for a second elementary site in the Highlands area of McKee. The report notes that this item is an addition to previous project requests, as a result of updated population projections in the McKee Neighbourhood Plan study.

The last two two priorities are related to a secondary school site acquisition and a new middle school, also in the McKee Neighbourhood Plan area.

District staff is in discussions with the city and private landowners for a land exchange for a five-acre parcel the district already owns on McKee Road.

As for seismic mitigation, Bakerview Centre for Learning is the remaining building identified for seismic work by Ministry assessment.

The major capital projects must be submitted by June 30 and can be approved, modified or rejected by the ministry.

Godson elementary is up for replacement by the Abbotsford School District, but the project has yet to be approved by the ministry. (Abbotsford School District photo)

