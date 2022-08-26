Moms Stop the Harm plan overdose awareness events for Abbotsford and Mission

Naloxone training, music, speakers and more planned as group works to end stigmas against users

Moms Stop the Harm tied purple ribbons along Robson Street in Vancouver on Tuesday Aug. 16 to memorialize the 10,000 people who have died of toxic drugs in B.C. since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media file)

A group of parents who have lost children to the opioid crisis will be hosting awareness events in Abbotsford and Mission.

Moms Stop the Harm is a network of Canadian families who have been impacted by substance-use-related harms and deaths. Abbotsford is among the hardest hit communities in B.C., with daily deaths at some points in this epidemic.

The group will hold their events in line with International Overdose Awareness Day, held worldwide on Aug. 31.

The Abbotsford event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jubilee Park. It will include community resource booths, on-site Naloxone training, guest speakers, music and a memorial open mic.

Many people who have lost loved ones to the opioid overdose crisis are putting purple chairs on display, and Moms Stop the Harm say that people are welcome to bring their purple chairs.

The Mission event is a memorial art work, and runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on First Avenue. Art will be on display, and there will be live music, resources, refreshments, Naloxone training, and open conversation. There will also be a memorial open mic, with speakers at 5:30 p.m., and guests are invited to bring their purple chairs to this event as well.

There are Moms Stop the Harm events being held in more than 20 communities across the province. For information on those, visit momsstoptheharm.com.

READ MORE: Black Press Media launches updated Overdose Prevention resource guide

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

opioid crisisopioids