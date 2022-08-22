Mission RCMP investigate stabbing incident

Emergency vehicles on scene at Logan Ave. and Park St.

Mission RCMP, Mission Fire Rescue Services and BC Ambulance Services were all on scene at a stabbing in Mission on Monday afternoon.

The call came over the emergency scanner at about 4 p.m. on Aug. 22.

Emergency services were on scene in the area of Logan Avenue and Park Street by the Mission Bottle Depot and Centex Mission Gas Station.

The gas station was surrounded by police tape and officers were on scene talking to potential witnesses.

There were several people crying nearby.

The victim was transported to hospital, but there are no details on their condition.

The investigation is continuing

The Mission Record has reached out to the Mission RCMP for comment and will update this story when more information becomes available.

