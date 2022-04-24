Mission, Abbotsford seniors at TRIM, Cottage-Worthington Pavilion to get new bus for day trips

Senior residents at The Residence in Mission and Abbotsford’s Cottage-Worthington Pavilion will soon be rolling about in a new bus as part of their everyday life.

The bus was purchased by the Mission Health Care Auxiliary Society in partnership with Auxiliary to the Abbotsford Regional Hospital to give seniors access to day trips, according to a Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) press release.

“We are ecstatic to have the ability to have outings for the residents,” said Shannon Ediger, director clinical operations at Fraser Health. “Some places that have been requested already are ice cream at Birchwood, Mill Lake and Stave Lake to name a few.”

The new bus won’t arrive until 2023 due to supply issues, but FVHCF will be renting a bus in the meantime to help get their residents out and about as soon as possible. They’ve committed to spending up to $3,000 a month in an eight-month rental contract starting on May 1.

“Outings are important to the residents and we don’t want to see them delayed any longer than needed,” said Liz Harris, executive director of FVHCF.

They are encouraging the public to help out and sponsor a month of the contract; interested parties can call 1-877-661-0314, or email info@fvhcf.ca.

FVHCF raises funds for equipment and programs that are endorsed by Fraser Health, and serves the communities of Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Hope, Agassiz, and Harrison Hot Springs.

