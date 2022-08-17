Minor charge for driver of hit-and-run collision in downtown Mission last September

Matthew David Crocker charged under Motor Vehicle Act with driving without due care and attention

Three RCMP vehicles and police tape cordoned off a section of 1st Avenue at noon on Sept. 21. Jamie Hayes photo.

A minor charge has been handed down to the driver of the hit-and-run collision in downtown Mission last September.

Matthew David Crocker has been charged with one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act. It’s not a criminal offence, and usually results in a fine of $368, though sentencing may come with a driving prohibition at the judge’s discretion.

Mission RCMP had recommended two charges to Crown Counsel: dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and failure to stop after an accident, said Cpl. Jason Raaflaub, media officer with the detachment.

On Sept. 21, 2021, a pedestrian crossed the intersection on 1st Avenue at Horne Street at around noon and was struck by a grey Dodge pickup truck. The truck immediately took off following the collision, Mission RCMP said at the time.

Police reported the woman was in and out of consciousness following the incident, and BC Emergency Health Services said the woman was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Traffic along 1st Avenue was closed in both directions following the crash, as police cordoned off sections of the road.

Mission RCMP obtained CCTV footage of the truck and the Lower Mainland RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS) were called in.

Mission RCMP seized the involved pickup truck the next day, on Sept. 22.

Crocker was charged in 2017 for breach of undertaking or recognizance, and four counts of assault causing bodily harm in Abbotsford in 2019.

