Metro Vancouver cancels air quality advisory for Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland

Air quality has significantly improved across the Lower Mainlan after rainfall cleared some of the smoke lingering in the area. (Scresenshot/airmap.ca).

After at least a week, Metro Vancouver Regional District has ended the air quality advisory for Metro Vancouver and throughout the Fraser Valley.

A change in weather – cooler temperatures and rainfall – contributed in clearing smoke from wildfires in the Harrison Lake area, near Hope and across the border in Washington state. The clearing began on Thursday in portions of the region and fine particular matter levels have dropped very low.

Metro Vancouver’s Air Map indicates the air throughout the Lower Mainland is a 2 on the Air Quality Health Index, with 10 being the worst in terms of negative effects on health.

