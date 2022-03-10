Master planning project ahead for three Fraser Health hospitals, including Abbotsford

Fraser Health has started the process of building master plans for three of its hospitals.

They issued a request for proposals (RFP) on Feb. 15 for prime/architectural consultant services for “high level facilities master planning.” The closing date to apply was March 8.

Only firms prequalified for acute care projects over $5 million were eligible to apply.

The hospitals involved are Abbotsford Regional, Ridge Meadows and Peace Arch.

“Investing in a facilities master plan is an opportunity to set a strategic direction for the future development of our facilities over a 10-year timeline,” Fraser Health’s RFP states. “The challenge is to develop a strategy for future development which better positions our facilities to respond to current and evolving clinical needs, which reduces negative impacts on the environment, and which improves the overall condition of our facilities, and to do so in a way which recognizes the financial constraints that the (health) authority operates within.”

Fraser Health has already appointed Capex Project Advisory Services as project manager, and has started with some prep work.

They have identified three concepts to be the focus of the master plans – functionality, physical condition and sustainability.

The anticipated project end date is February 2023.

READ MORE: Expanded emergency department opens at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

@CHWKcommunity

jessica.peters@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

abbotsfordHospitalsNews