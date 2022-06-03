RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

RCMP, Firefighters and B.C. Ambulance paramedics prepare to leave the scene after an injured man was placed in an ambulance following an alleged assault in Caledonia Park in Nanaimo on Friday, June 3. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Man taken to hospital after reportedly being beaten with a stick at Nanaimo park

Suspect arrested shortly after argument at Caledonia Park on Friday, June 3

An argument between two individuals led to one man being injured, possibly beaten by a stick, behind Nanaimo’s Caledonia Park this afternoon.

The incident drew a large response from Nanaimo Fire Rescue, B.C. Ambulance and the RCMP on Friday, June 3, at about 12:15 p.m.

Emergency crews responded to an area along the Millstone River behind Caledonia Park where a man had been injured in an alleged assault.

“It was two individuals who were known to each other and they got into an argument,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said the alleged assault involved a weapon, possibly a stick.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded from three fire stations with equipment needed to retrieve the assault victim who was down an embankment next to the river. The victim was taken to an ambulance and transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

O’Brien said the suspect, who had fled the scene, was apprehended about 30 minutes after the alleged assault occurred and could be facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo RCMP investigating aggravated assault of motorcyclist

READ ALSO: RCMP investigating assault that went unreported when it happened


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimeEmergency callsRCMP

Previous story
Northern B.C. wildlife shelter struggles amid gas price spike

Just Posted

University of the Fraser Valley has been given initial approval for a three-year extension of a temporary-use permit to run classrooms and offices out of the former Finnegan’s Pub on King Road. (Abbotsford News file photo)
UFV seeks temporary permit to continue classes in former Abbotsford pub

Tradex in Abbotsford was being set up on Friday (June 3) for two shows that are being combined for the weekend of June 4 and 5: The West Coast Small Home Expo and the Health and Wellness Show. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
PHOTOS: Health and Wellness Show and Small Home Expo join forces in Abbotsford

Hallie Jacobs (third from left) and Jimi Meier (fourth from left) receive the Paul Harris Fellow from Abbotsford Rotary Club Foundation chair Ron Kelly (left), president Doris Woodman-McMillan and Blaine Bailey (director of community projects), who was also a recipient. (Submitted photo)
Three Abbotsford women who helped flood victims honoured by Rotary Club

The Valley Ridge apartments at 33450 George Ferguson Way was the scene of a shooting on Jan. 10, 2022. Charges have now been stayed against two men charged in relation to the incident. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Charges stayed against 2 men in relation to Abbotsford shooting