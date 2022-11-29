Man shot by police in Vancouver’s Gastown during weapons call

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown during a weapons call Monday night (Nov. 28). (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown during a weapons call Monday night (Nov. 28). (Credit: Shane MacKichan/Special to Black Press Media)
B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after officers shot a man in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood Monday night (Nov. 28), while responding to a weapons call.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police responded to the intersection of Cambie and Cordova streets around 10 p.m., for a report that a man had a weapon. The department says police officers fired shots and the man involved was injured.

He was taken to hospital, and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. was notified.

Bystander video from the scene shows a person laying in the street and around a dozen officers standing around them.

Black Press Media has reach out to Metro Vancouver Transit Police and the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. for further detail. The IIO is an independent agency tasked with investigating all officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death.

