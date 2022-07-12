Man gets 15 months behind bars for fatal crash that killed B.C. mom of 4

The pickup Travis Pare drove when he struck the victim in Maple Ridge. (The News files)

The driver of an out-of-control pickup that killed a Mission mother of four will serve time in prison.

Travis James Pare, 39, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in a 2018 vehicle rampage in a Maple Ridge parking lot that took the life of Kelly Sandoval.

The Mission man was sentenced on Monday to 15 months in jail and two years probation. He has been banned from driving, and that will continue for another two years after his release. He was sentenced in Port Coquitlam Provincial Court by Judge J. Campbell.

On Feb. 1, 2018, Pare was behind the wheel of an out-of-control pickup in a commercial parking lot at the corner of Dewdney Trunk Road and 240th Street.

He struck Sandoval and nearly hit her sons. The pickup crashed into two parked vehicles, careened through the McDonald’s Restaurant drive-thru, hitting barricades and jumping the curb, then stuck a bus shelter and stopped.

Sandoval pushed her five-year-old son out of harm’s way, but was left in the path of the pickup. She suffered injuries to both legs and cuts on her head, and the boy had a bump on his head, it was reported at the time. Another son, 10, was able to get clear of the oncoming vehicle.

In March of 2018, 46 days after she was hit by Pare’s pickup, Sandoval died from complications related to the injuries she sustained. She was 35.

Pare was originally charged with one count of criminal negligence causing death, one count of impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death, and two counts of failure to stop at the scene of accident. He pleaded guilty to the single lesser charge.

His legal battles are not over, as Pare is charged with possession of a controlled substance, trafficking, and breach of conditions of release. He will be back in court facing those charges in January of 2023.