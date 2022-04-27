Man arrested with loaded gun in Abbotsford after two men reported chasing each other

Micheal Scott Dunlop also charged in relation to shooting last October

A man who allegedly had a loaded gun during an arrest in Abbotsford on Monday has also been charged with a shooting that occurred last October.

Media officer Const. Paul Walker said a 911 call came in on Monday just after 10:30 a.m. that two men were seen chasing each other in the 32300 block of Veterans Way – not far from the Abbotsford Police headquarters. The caller said one of the men had a gun.

Walker said several officers were immediately deployed to the area, both on foot and in vehicles.

He said the suspects were quickly located on the grounds of the former courthouse on South Fraser Way adjacent to city hall, and a “high-risk arrest” was conducted.

The two men were taken into custody and, when they were searched, one of them was found with a loaded gun.

ALSO SEE: Police say Abbotsford fatal shooting not linked to gang conflict

Micheal Scott Dunlop, 32, has now been charged with pointing a firearm, possessing a firearm without a licence, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats.

Walker said the APD takes all weapons calls seriously and deploys a heavy police presence.

“In this case, our front-line officers were able to utilize their training to ensure a successful outcome in taking an armed individual off the streets. We continue to encourage the public to report suspicious behaviour and crimes in progress to the police,” he said.

Following his arrest, Dunlop was also charged with an incident from Oct. 22, 2021 in the 34000 block of Oxford Avenue in which a 31-year-old man was shot and showed up at hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

RELATED: Late-night shooting at ‘problem’ house in Abbotsford

Dunlop was charged with four offences in that incident: aggravated assault, unlawfully discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm without licence or registration.

He was also sentenced to time served and 12 months of probation last November for a break-and-enter from June 2020.



vhopes@abbynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimePolice