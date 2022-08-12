Man, 33, fatally shot in Lower Mainland Friday morning

Victim died at the scene, and police have 216th Street south of Dewdney Trunk Road cordoned off

There is a heavy police presence along 216th Street at 119th Avenue in Maple Ridge. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

A man was shot dead in Maple Ridge Friday morning, Aug. 12, in the area of 216th Street south of Dewdney Trunk Road.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the scene at around 11:45 a.m. in the 11900 block of 216th Street where they found a 33-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The roads are closed on 216th between Lougheed Highway and DTR due to a police incident. Please avoid the area and plan alternate route. pic.twitter.com/lR4iFKOCea — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) August 12, 2022

Police attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to continue, but the man was later pronounced deceased.

The street has been taped off at Dewdney Trunk Road and police asked the public to avoid the area before later announcing the incident was a fatal shooting.

The Ridge Meadows RCMP Serious Crime Unit (SCU) and Investigational Support Team (IST) are on scene assisting with the investigation.

No neighbours recall hearing or seeing anything unusual prior to the shooting, but one neighbour did say that she no longer felt as safe in the area. The woman and her husband had only moved onto the street two weeks ago and said they were now questioning the move.

A separate neighbour claimed she “wasn’t surprised” by the scene. “I see people with grocery carts walking in and out of there every day when I’m walking my dog,” she said.

This is the fourth fatal shooting since April in Maple Ridge. There has been one other shooting, but the victim survived.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner, with the Ridge Meadows detachment, said the investigation is still in the early stages at this time, and it is unknown if this shooting is related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

IHIT are now in control of the investigation.

Investigators would like to speak to any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, as well as those who have dash camera video or residential video surveillance in that area.

Anyone with information are asked to contact the IHIT infoline at 1-877-551-4448.

• More to come as information becomes available

READ ALSO: Victim survives shooting in Maple Ridge

ALSO RELATED: Man dead in brazen shooting at downtown Maple Ridge gym Saturday afternoon

Maple RidgeShooting